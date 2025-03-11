Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,153 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $80,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,971,000 after buying an additional 114,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,742,000 after buying an additional 96,910 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,594,000 after buying an additional 53,334 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,485,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

