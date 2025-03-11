Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $74,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BMI opened at $209.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

