Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $78,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of GEO opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Noble Financial raised The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

