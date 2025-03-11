Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $82.79 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $82,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 103,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

