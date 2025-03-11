Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $77,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

