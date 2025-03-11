Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,272 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $88,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $597,717.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,442,968 shares in the company, valued at $361,974,568.56. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $122.74 and a one year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

