Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $84,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $304.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $236.31 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

