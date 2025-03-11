Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $4.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkpoint Therapeutics

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.98 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $31,484.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,043.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 268,432 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $1,076,412.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,032,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,343.54. This trade represents a 20.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,801 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.