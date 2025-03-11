Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $214.69 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.88 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.