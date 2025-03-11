CION Investment (CION) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.11. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

