Comparing Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 8.32% 6.71% 0.54% 1st Source 23.10% 11.92% 1.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and 1st Source”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $68.43 million 2.19 $12.35 million $1.66 12.64 1st Source $387.12 million 3.83 $132.62 million $5.36 11.28

Volatility and Risk

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hanover Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanover Bancorp and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hanover Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. 1st Source has a consensus price target of $70.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Hanover Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of 1st Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

1st Source beats Hanover Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.