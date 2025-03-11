Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 924 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 12,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 978 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.00, for a total value of $593,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,860,580. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.24, for a total transaction of $22,351,483.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,002 shares of company stock valued at $495,449,598 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of META opened at $597.99 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $657.04 and its 200-day moving average is $601.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

