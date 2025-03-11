Cormark Forecasts Highland Copper’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:HI)

Get Highland Copper alerts:

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Highland Copper in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Highland Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Shares of CVE:HI opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. Highland Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

