Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $108,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $10,464,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.00, for a total value of $593,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,860,580. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,002 shares of company stock valued at $495,449,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

META opened at $597.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

