Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Cullinan Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Cullinan Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGEM

Insider Activity

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,489 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $43,682.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,751.56. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,197.13. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,006 shares of company stock worth $395,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.