DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MongoDB Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.02). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s FY2027 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

MDB stock opened at $180.32 on Monday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $173.13 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,314 shares of company stock worth $12,981,833 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

