Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $676,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.09% of Digital Ally as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

