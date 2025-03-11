Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

