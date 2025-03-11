DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DT Midstream by 18.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE:DTM opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

