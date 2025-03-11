Duluth (DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $252.86 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Price Performance

DLTH opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Duluth has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.