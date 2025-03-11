Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,835 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $31,877,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 343,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 291,619 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Up 1.1 %

EIX stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.