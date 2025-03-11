Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.28 on Monday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.