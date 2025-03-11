Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Down 16.0 %
Shares of EFOI opened at $2.16 on Monday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73.
About Energy Focus
