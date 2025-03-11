Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus Stock Down 16.0 %

Shares of EFOI opened at $2.16 on Monday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73.

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.