ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ePlus by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 6,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

