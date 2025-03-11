Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ANF Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFFree Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.