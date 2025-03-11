Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ANF Q1 Earnings

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

