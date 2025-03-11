Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TCRX FY2025 Earnings

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of TCRX opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,357,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 132,747 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,016,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 75,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 512,049 shares during the period. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,110,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

