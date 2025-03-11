Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $304.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $292.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.16.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $299.05 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $230.90 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 89.08%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $1,988,843.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,192.66. This represents a 42.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,298,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,299 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

