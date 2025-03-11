Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,120.50. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Everi by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

