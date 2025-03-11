Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE:EVH opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Diane Holder acquired 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $25,517.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,548.72. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley bought 55,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

