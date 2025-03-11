FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $503.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $443.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

