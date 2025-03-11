Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Bank of America raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 397,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $668,579.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884,277 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,585.36. The trade was a 3.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,258,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 260,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 279,360 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,465,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

