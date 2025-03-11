Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM opened at $192.35 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total value of $201,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,590.12. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

