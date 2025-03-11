Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 6,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
