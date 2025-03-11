First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after buying an additional 343,844 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,942,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

