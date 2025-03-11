Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.68.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after acquiring an additional 133,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,097,000 after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the period.

FND opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.