Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 749.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,199 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Freshpet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

