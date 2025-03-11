FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kamada Issued By HC Wainwright

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Shares of KMDA stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $406.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
