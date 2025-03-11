FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Riskified Issued By DA Davidson

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Riskified in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.61 on Monday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 4,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

