FY2025 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Lowered by Analyst

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

