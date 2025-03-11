FY2026 Earnings Forecast for SLDB Issued By William Blair

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLDB. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 945,863 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 330,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 192,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 194,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 139,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.