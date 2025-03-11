FY2026 EPS Estimate for Grid Dynamics Reduced by Analyst

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.25 and a beta of 1.10. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,425.44. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,306 shares of company stock valued at $343,050. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 675,419 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 711,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

