G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $808.59 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GIII opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

