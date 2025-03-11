Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 8.5 %
PAVE opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
