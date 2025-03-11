Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

