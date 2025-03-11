Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.23.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
