GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $326.56 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $330.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoHealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

