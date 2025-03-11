Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.