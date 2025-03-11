Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
