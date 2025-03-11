Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 185,037 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,872,000 after acquiring an additional 138,571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,727.04. This represents a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,600 shares of company stock worth $32,050,914. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. TD Cowen raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

