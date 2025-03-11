Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,949 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 815,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 23.5% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,917,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,081 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Grab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. China Renaissance downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

