Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

View Our Latest Report on GTN

Gray Television Price Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $385.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,085.95. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gray Television by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 172,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.