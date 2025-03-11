GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 55,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

